All the questions we need answered in The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale.

How did we get here so soon?

It feels like only yesterday we saw June stretchered out of Boston by a group of Handmaid friends after season three's epic The Handmaid's Tale finale.

Six weeks later, we've seen her survive a gunshot wound, encourage a child to commit murder, commit a mass-poisoning, be captured and tortured, escape again, avoid drowning via milk bath, survive the bombing of Chicago, *takes deep breath*, be rescued by Moira, finally make it Canada, be reunited with Luke and Nichole, go grocery shopping, scream into Serena's face, testify against Fred Waterford and turn everyone she comes into contact with into raging revenge-machines.

It's been a busy few weeks, actually. Now we're only one week away from another season finale.

Historically, Handmaid's finales are... brutal. At the end of season one, June found out she was pregnant and was bundled into a mysterious black van by Nick. In season two, we screamed our lungs out as June was given the opportunity to escape with Nichole, only to hand her baby to Emily and stay in Gilead. And in season three, well that was the Angel Flight, and we were left not knowing if June was dead or alive (okay, who am I kidding? She was never going to die).

Anyway. All that history has me nervous.

Yvonne Strahovski told The Wrap the finale is "the most satisfying one yet", which sounds promising but... vague.

"I remember reading it with my jaw on the floor, just thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, this is going to be epic.' And epic it is," she said. "So it's very hard to talk about it without spoiling anything, but I think that's all I can say. Yeah, the satisfaction factor A++."