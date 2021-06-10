Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 9: A deal with the devil.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

June is starring into the camera, again.

Oh, and now Luke is starring into the camera.

She's told him about the last time she saw Hannah, and like the angel he is he does not blame her at all and promises her that together, they will get Hannah out.

Luke has very quickly become the greatest character on this show, right?

He shows June all the leads and work he's done from Canada to get them out of Gilead, and she's genuinely impressed. June has a tendency to forget that other people can also... do things. She's not the only one with anger and motivation, and here it's like someone smacks her over the head and says 'he cares, dummy'.

They set up a call with Commander Lawrence. It seems... too easy, but whatever, I'll let it slide. He's helped before, maybe he can help again.

Joseph tells her Janine is alive and safe. June is almost overcome by this news - relieved that Janine is alive, but knowing that she's certainly not 'safe'.

Joseph suggests a child swap situation. Hannah, for 10 of the Angel Flight kids? Maybe even five? If June negotiates with him?

Ah, Joseph loves a game. But June's not playing with children's lives.

What. Is. Your. Deal? Image: SBS. We can see he's actually a bit... upset. Maybe he would help her if he could, but he's stuck between a rock and a god damn totalitarian patriarchal theocracy, who have more than likely tapped his phone on account of the fact he was nearly killed for treason only a short while ago.