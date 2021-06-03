Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 8: Seven heart-wrenching minutes.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

June is cutting her own hair.

The trauma of seven years in Gilead is beyond comprehension, and would make for the worst possible hairdresser small talk, but imagine how good a head massage would feel after all this time. I'm just saying.

She and her chic new bob are at a group therapy session for Handmaids. Moira is leading the discussion, which doesn't make much sense because she has her own trauma and is not exactly... a qualified psychologist, but alas.

June's not exactly fitting in, because she's unapologetically pissed off at what they've all been through.

Moira encourages the group to embrace healing and their new 'freedom', while we know June is still very much keen to burn Gilead the f**k down.

It's been at least a few weeks since she arrived in Canada, because the other women are asking her about Fred's confirmation of charges hearing, tomorrow. Is she scared? Worried? Nervous?

Nah: "I can't f**king wait."

I have to brighten all these photos because otherwise you can't see a damn thing!! It's very inconvenient!! Image: SBS.

Classic June.

At the end of the session, June and Moira are talking about 1. how June is very important and has a security detail and 2. how she's not onboard with the group's 'forgiveness' crap.