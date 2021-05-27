Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 7: Operation Destroy Serena Joy.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

Mr Coconuts and Treason is asking June if she would be tortured if she returns to Gilead.

Sir, no offence, but DUH.

She's been tortured more times than everyone else on TV put together.

Realistically, she should be dead. But without her there is no show, so alas, here she is, formally requesting asylum in Canada.

It's a Blessed damn day, pals.

Etta James' 'At Last' starts playing really loudly as June is taken to the very fancy Fairmont Hotel, now for 'VIP refugees'. Imagine escaping a totalitarian patriarchal theocracy, grabbing a potent drink from the bar and running into Beyonce.

June is so overcome by Canada's... normalcy that she barely registers that Mr Coconuts and Treason and the woman whose grandma buries persimmons are explaining to her how the next few days will work.

There's an extra long closeup of June's face, just so we're clear she's not listening. At least this time it's a side profile.

Same, same but different. Image: SBS.

Eventually, she finds herself alone in the hotel room with Luke. It's awkward, but bless him, he's trying so hard.