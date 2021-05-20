Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 6: I'M EMOTIONALLY RUINED.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

JUNE.

JUNE??? WHAT ARE YOU DOING? IT'S MOIRA!!!

YOUR BEST FRIEND!! MOIRA!! REACT, GODDAMN IT.

June is running around the rumble of what was once Chicago yelling for Janine, not even aware who it is that's following her around begging her to get checked out.

We all need to know where Janine is but also, June, sweetie, you're concussed af and no help to anyone right now.

Moira wrangles June into a truck heading to her aid group's medical tent, and it's only on the journey she comes to: She's with MOIRA. Holy shit.

June doesn't understand why her bestie is here and Moira says she came back for her. June's safe now. She's got her.

THE TEARS ARE STREAMING DOWN MY FACE AND SUDDENLY THAT AWKWARD COLDPLAY COVER FROM LAST WEEK MAKES SO MUCH SENSE.

Get you a best friend who looks at you like June looks at Moira after realising she came back to a totalitarian patriarchal theocracy for you. Image: SBS.

Oh… crap. The medical tent is… about to be trampled by a bunch of displaced and desperate former American citizens.

Gilead is going to start bombing again, and the aid workers have to get back on their boat to Canada immediately.