Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 10: THE GREATEST FINALE OF THEM ALL.

Welp, we've made it to finale time and I'M NOT READY FOR THIS SEASON TO END BUT I HAVE TO BE FOR THE SAKE OF MY JOB.

We open with a flashback to Jezabels.

Fred and June are dancing, yuck, and June's narration is back. I've missed it this season.

HE LICKS HER EAR AND I HAVE TO HIT PAUSE MOMENTARILY TO STOP MYSELF THROWING UP.

She talks about her self-preservation tactic: it's important to fake enjoyment in Fred's company. Pretend you like it. Pretend you need him. F**k, and I cannot express this enough, him.

In Toronto, June has been invited to make a statement to the court who will decide if Fred(rick???)'s plea deal - inside info on Gilead, in exchange for his freedom - can proceed.

June tells Tuello to f**k off, politely, but he says sentencing agreements like this are "usually agreed to by the court". So they're in the business of letting rapists out without punishment? Damn, not even the rise of Gilead could fix the justice system.

Ok but WHERE IS THE REST OF THE FURNITURE. Image: SBS.

Tuello says Fred is proving to be a very helpful intelligence asset, to which June says weak men make the world go round.

Amen.