"The Grand Tour is the rollicking Aussie road trip read that'll help you laugh off 2020."

Ever heard of the sayings that laughter is the best medicine, and a book is as good as a holiday?

Probably not, because I just made the second one up. But it's true, isn't it?

Especially in 2020, when travel has been so limited and picking up a book – especially one that's an adventure – is as close to a big holiday as many of us will get.

Which is why I was so excited to read Aussie author Olivia Wearne's debut fiction novel The Grand Tour; an enlivening read that takes us on a summer road trip with two grey nomads who go from tourists to unlikely, but wanted, kidnappers. What could possibly go wrong?

It's an astutely observed, slyly funny, adventure-packed Thelma and Louise-type romp – with a significantly better ending. Put simply: The Grand Tour is the ultimate escapism without having to pack a suitcase.

In telling the story of two ordinary Aussies whose lives unexpectedly intertwine for extraordinary reasons, Wearne explores the families we have, and the families we choose. That's a concept I firmly believe in – that unconditional love and real friendship can come from the most surprising places. Life has proven that to me time and time again, and it's so interesting to see the way it transpires in this novel.

It's a situation neighbours Angela and Ruby find themselves in, after Angela's husband dies. The ladies, who are already firm friends, are forced to find alternate accommodation for a week while their apartments have work done. So, they decide to take a Winnebago on a sightseeing drive from Ballarat to Adelaide (ah, my hometown!).

With details like Vegemite, the Mount Gambier Blue Lake and Macca's stops, The Grand Tour is so distinctly Australian. It reignites those memories we all have of road trips – and the Australian experience – and reminds us it's a shared experience.

Having said that, there's a lot you won't see coming. As the two polar-opposite friends hit the road, Angela and Ruby's trip comes to an unexpected halt thanks to an encounter involving Ruby's daughter and her own very bright eight-year-old daughter.

The Grand Tour. Image: Supplied.