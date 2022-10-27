"I want to go down fighting." The chilling true story behind Netflix's The Good Nurse.

Charles Cullen was arrested at a restaurant on December 12, 2003. At the time, it was reported the serial killer was on a date when detectives stormed the restaurant and apprehended him.

News outlets reported Cullen was sharing a meal of spring rolls and beer with a female companion.

That part was true. But it wasn't date.

Cullen was dining with his friend and colleague, Amy Loughren, the woman who helped authorities finally stop his killing spree.

Netflix's new true crime movie, The Good Nurse, tells the story of how Loughren (played by Jessica Chastain) worked with investigators to bring down Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) one of America's deadliest serial killers.

The series is adapted from 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by journalist Charles Graeber.

Born on February 22, 1960, in West Orange, New Jersey, Cullen's childhood was marred by tragedy.

According to The New York Times, Cullen's father died when he was a baby and his mother was killed in a car crash when he was in his senior year of high school. Two of his brothers would later die within years of each other.

After high school, Cullen enlisted in the US Navy. After several suicide attempts, he was medically discharged in March, 1984.

He then enrolled in nursing school at Montclair, New Jersey. While working at a Roy Rogers restaurant, he met a woman named Adrianne Baum, whom he married in 1987, the same year he graduated from nursing school.

His wife later filed for divorce, citing "extreme cruelty". In her filing, according to The Morning Call, she accused him of abusing two family dogs and turning the heating up to unbearable levels when she complained about the heat.