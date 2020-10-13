The Family Inheritance is the must-read novel about how a secret can tear a family apart.

This year, more than ever, we’re all in need of a bloody good book.

A book you can’t put down. A book that transports you to another place, with a new and unfamiliar world of characters, secrets and family dynamics.

A book that picks you up, lifts you out of the latest unsettling news, and places you gently inside a recently renovated house on an autumn night in Adelaide.

The Family Inheritance is that book.

The novel, by bestselling and multiple award-winning author Tricia Stringer, opens on a warm night at the home of Felicity Lewis, who is turning 50. She’s spent weeks planning for her birthday party, and now she’s surrounded by friends and family who are excited to celebrate it with her. There’s her fitness-obsessed husband Ian, her warm-hearted daughter Greta, and her sister June - who she couldn’t be more different from.

Bestselling and multiple award-winning author Tricia Stringer. Image: Supplied.

As more guests arrive, Felicity finds it strange that there's no sign of her mum and dad, but assumes some drama (not uncommon when it comes to her dad) has slowed them down. Then, just as Ian tells her it’s time for speeches, she gets a phone call. It’s her mum, Hazel. And her dad is dead.

While the family appear devastated by Franklyn’s sudden death, we soon realise that for Hazel, this loss isn’t what it seems. There’s far more to her relationship with her husband than what meets the eye.

And that’s not Hazel’s only secret.