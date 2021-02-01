Human remains and a ghost ship: The true story behind Netflix's The Dig.

Netflix's new film, The Dig, has been described as Downton Abbey meets Indiana Jones.

It features everything we love in a good period drama - a rich widow, an impending war, and a mysterious graveyard.

What makes it even more watchable is the fact it's based on a true story.

The film, which was directed by Simon Stone, is based on John Preston's 2007 novel of the same name which is based on the real-life story of the greatest archaeological find in British history.

Over 1400 years ago, the Anglo-Saxons hauled their 80-foot wooden ship into a field in Suffolk, on the east coast of England. Inside a chamber in the middle of the ship, they placed the body of their King, and surrounded it with precious gems, weapons, gold jewellery and coins.

It would remain there for 1300 years.

In 1939, with the threat of World War II looming, widow Edith Pretty (played by Carey Mulligan) hired archeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the mysterious mounds on her Sutton Hoo estate in southeast Suffolk.

Edith was born Edith Dempster in 1883 to a wealthy manufacturing family. She later married Frank Pretty after he proposed to her 15 times, and the couple purchased the Sutton Hoo estate together.

The estate, located in southwest England, derived the first part of its name from the nearby village of Sutton. While "hoo" is Old English for "spur of land".

When the couple bought the property, it featured 18 mysterious mounds of dirt that the locals claimed were ancient burial grounds. After Frank died, Edith, who lived on the property with their son Robert, became more and more determined to have the mounds excavated.

She contacted the local Ipswich Museum, and they sent Basil out to start the excavation.

Basil was an autodidact and self-taught archaeologist who worked for the museum. He was born in 1888 and he left school when he was 12 years old to work on his family's farm. During that time he also taught himself Latin, French and astronomy.