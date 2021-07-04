A brand new cast and Diana's famous interview: Everything we know about The Crown season 5.

It's been eight long months since Netflix released the last season of The Crown. And we've been re-watching Princess Diana interviews and wondering when the next season will drop ever since.

Last season followed the royal family between 1977 and 1990, including Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister, the intrusion of Michael Fagan in the palace, and of course the whole Charles-Diana-Camilla love triangle.

Now, we've been given more news about what's in store for season five.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced Elementary actor Jonny Lee Miller will play former Conservative Prime Minister John Major in the upcoming season.

And he's not the only new cast member joining the show this season.

Here's everything we know about The Crown season five.

When is The Crown season five release date?

Great question... and we wish we knew too.

At this stage, no official release date has been announced but Deadline reports that the new season likely won't land on Netflix until next year. The good news is, filming officially kicks off this month, so fingers crossed we don't have to wait too long for any announcements.

Who are The Crown season five cast?

As much as we loved last season's casting, season five will see a brand new crop of actors take up the reigns.

There's even a fellow Aussie in the mix.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Jonny Lee Miller is the latest season five cast member to be announced.

John Major, now 78, was known as the 'Grey Man' and served as Prime Minister between 1990 to 1997.

Meanwhile, you may recognise Miller, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie, from the 1996 film Trainspotting or or the TV show Elementary.

