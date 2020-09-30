"It will be the best yet." What we know about The Crown's highly anticipated fourth season.

After a hefty two year wait, season three of The Crown finally dropped on Netflix in November 2019.
We saw the royals react to the devastating Aberfan disaster, Prince Charles meeting Camilla Shand and Princess Margaret’s affair with Roddy Llewellyn, among many other juicy morsels of royal history.
But now fans are ravenous for their next instalment of the biographical royal series.
With the next season of the show coming to our screens on November 15, this is what we can expect from the show’s fourth season.
When is the release date?
Unlike the two-year gap between season two and three – thanks to a complete cast overhaul – seasons three and four are being filmed back to back.
Season four of The Crown will premiere in its entirety on Netflix on November 15, 2020.
Fantastic series, Olivia Coleman is terrific. Looking forward to season 4.
I hope Season 4 is better than Season 3. It was a shame Claire Foy was replaced by Olivia Colman who didn't do the role any justice.
Disagree. Foy's young ingenue Queen was great, but simply doesn't resemble the middle-aged Queen that Colman plays. The real Queen, in middle age, never seemed to be a warm or approachable sort of person, so the social and emotional distance that Colman has played really does reflect what she was like (and gives us some insight into how heavily the crown weighs on whoever wears it). I think a lot of the people who wanted Foy to continue in the role wanted the "pretty" side of the monarchy to continue front-and-centre, whereas in reality it didn't play out that way.
When season 3 started, the Queen was in her late 30s (only a couple of years older than Foy), Colman looked at least 50. I tend to agree with one critic's opinion that Colman has a 'working class face' and is not in the least bit aristocratic.