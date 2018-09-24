Apparently the Queen was a big fan of The Crown, until she saw this episode.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers, so if you haven’t watched Season Two of The Crown look away.

It’s come to our attention that while the Queen used to be a fan of Netflix series The Crown, there was one episode in particular that did not get the royal seal of approval.

So much so it caused her to stop watching the series entirely.

The episode in question was the ninth instalment of season two, ‘Paterfamilias’ which explored Prince Charles’ tough schooling at the Scottish boarding school, Gordonstoun.

In the episode a young Prince Charles is bullied and subjected to long morning runs in the cold, while Prince Phillip is depicted as apathetic to his son’s struggles.

According to Express UK, a senior courtier said HRH felt the episode was disrespectful to her family members.

“The Queen realises that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that,” they said.

“But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s wellbeing.

“She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland. That simply did not happen.”

It's understood that the Queen preferred Eton College but Prince Phillip was adamant Prince Charles attend his alma mater, which was known for a physically, mentally and emotionally tough approach to schooling.

According to Radio Times, the royal often wrote about his disdain for the school in his letters home.

Referencing one such letter from 1963 - when he would have been around 15 years old - the young monarch complained about his fellow students.