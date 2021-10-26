A real witch, escaping snakes and frightening accidents: 10 things you didn’t know about The Craft.

Is there anything that screams the 1990s louder than the four teen witches from The Craft in their black knee-high socks?

The movie, released in 1996, was a dark story about teenage girls dealing with some massive issues. It had men behind it – Flatliners writer Peter Filardi, Working Girl producer Doug Wick and Threesome director Andy Fleming – and the girls’ look was based on English band The Cure, but it struck a chord with its target audience.

Twenty-five years later, it’s still a Halloween guilty pleasure.

Star Fairuza Balk admits she never thought the movie would “land so hugely”. What thrills her most is that her character, Nancy, is now done as a drag character.

“That is one of the crowning achievements of my life,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “That I made a character so camp and so out there that she is beloved alongside other crazy characters that are depicted in drag shows.”

Here are 10 things you possibly didn’t know about the movie.

It took nine months to cast the four lead actresses.

Casting director Pam Dixon said they were looking at Angelina Jolie and Alicia Silverstone for the role of Sarah, but both got offered other movies. (Jolie went off and did Foxfire.) They also auditioned Scarlett Johansson, but she was only 12 at the time. Eventually, Robin Tunney, who had won the role of Bonnie, was persuaded to take the role of Sarah instead. Neve Campbell, who was starring in Party Of Five at the time, was cast as Bonnie instead.

