'I wasn't entirely honest about the subject of my book. And then the messages started.'

He grabbed both of my hands with his and he pushed them down into my lap.

“Stop clapping so loudly,” he said. “Why do you have to clap so much louder than everyone else?”

I didn’t. Did I? Maybe I did.

Certainly everything I was doing seemed to be wrong, lately. I was too loud, or too quiet. Always in the way. Always doing the wrong thing, saying the wrong thing, wearing the wrong thing.

Resting on my jeans, my fingers twisted around each other. Stupid loud clapping hands. I swallowed hard, let out a small, involuntary sigh, and his eyes flicked towards me and back to the stage with intense irritation.

We were at a spoken-word poetry night, at a small club in an obscure laneway in the centre of Sydney. It is not a place I would have chosen, or even known about, but it was where he wanted to come, that night. It was inevitable that I would irritate him, in a setting where I was so out of place. I ordered a drink when I wasn’t supposed to - ‘This isn’t a pub’ - my stomach grumbled because I’d misjudged when we might eat - ‘You always want a meal out, don't you?’ and I was definitely over-dressed, with the rest of the crowd younger, looser, cooler, than I.

It wasn’t an unusual night, or an unusual feeling, at that time in my life, in that relationship.

But the hands on the hands, the critique of my enthusiastic applause (the poetry I would never have chosen to watch was, actually, electric), it ended up being a defining moment, in a way.

Because as I looked at my stupid loud hands in the dark that night I tried to remember the last time I got anything right.

I really couldn’t. And that seemingly-small criticism was the beginning of the end.

