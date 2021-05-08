Anne, who was taught from a young age that priests were messengers of God, was happy that her son, who was beginning to play up at school, had such a positive influence in his life with Ridsdale.

The camping site didn’t have a shower block. That was in town a short distance away.

Peter would offer to take the boys to town with him so that they could shower. This was fine with Paul. The boys had become mates and they would shower without incident.

However, as Ridsdale built trust with the other adults, he started to offer to take one of the boys to town with him to "grab some bread and milk."

He would slyly add that the boy could shower while they were there, and he would take the other boys in later to do the same.

No one batted an eyelid. Why would they? This was a man of God, someone who would help steer the boys onto the right path in life. He had dedicated his life to the church, had sacrificed other pursuits in order to teach the word of the Lord.

On one of those trips to town, Paul discovered that Ridsdale had an evil plan.

He accompanied him to the shower block. And that’s when Paul’s world was turned upside down. "When we got to the shower block we undressed and got into the shower[s]," Paul said. He could hear Ridsdale saying "make sure you wash properly and wash your hair."

A short time later Ridsdale came into Paul’s shower. That’s when his descent into hell began.

Paul was shocked and confused. Ridsdale placated Paul, telling him not to tell anyone about what had happened.

Paul didn’t know what to do. Ridsdale was a priest. Paul had been taught to look up to him, to listen to him, and follow his guidance.

On top of that, such matters were not something that "good Catholics" spoke about—ever. Sex was a word never uttered. Masturbation was considered a sin. Lust was viewed as weakness.

Paul did as he was told. He kept his mouth shut.

When he got back to camp Paul thought he would be able to escape Ridsdale’s abuse for a time at least.

But Ridsdale’s brother announced he was taking the other boys into town to shower. When they left, Ridsdale made Paul sit on his knee and fondled him. "That was the end of the excitement at being on the trip," Paul said.

He recalled that Ridsdale always tried to find an excuse to take the boys to shower one at a time. He also tried to take the boys shooting alone.