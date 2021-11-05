If 2021 has taught us anything, it's the beauty of connection.

For many parts of Australia, this year has made it harder to connect with friends, family, and strangers more than ever before.

But from the lows came many, many highs. After the past year, The Body Shop recognises the importance of kindness and human connection. This Christmas, The Body Shop have assembled their very own Joy Squad (full of familiar faces!) to spread kindness, love and joy over the coming festive season.

The Body Shop wants to remind us to celebrate the joy heroes in our own worlds this festive season too, who have given selfless joy to others in truly meaningful ways.

And it got us thinking: who in our lives have been the biggest joy-spreaders during The Year That Was?

So we took to the Mamamia community and heard from 10 particular women on what they'd say to the person who brought them the most joy in 2021.

(Oh, and if you're looking for a token of appreciation for your loved ones this season, every purchase with The Body Shop this Christmas supports the Little Dreamers and the Young Carer Advocacy Project. It gives Young Carers a voice and platform to create positive change for all young people with caring roles. And that's a cause you can feel very good about when gifting this year.)

Here's exactly what the Mamamia community had to say.

Emma

"I moved out of home just before Sydney went into lockdown and was outside of most of my family's 5km radius; except my grandparents.

"My grandma and I had socially-distanced walking catchups throughout lockdown (and she did my laundry!) and it was such a highlight of my year.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to spend that extra time with her where I might not usually being so busy with everyday life.

"Thank you for being my biggest supporter and friend. I'm so grateful to have been able to see you so often this year, and I can't wait to keep it up."

Katie

"My neighbour's dog brought me the most joy in 2021.

"I befriended my neighbour, who lives by herself and was a bit lonely during lockdown.

"We would sit in the park together and have a chat while we threw the ball for her labrador, Rollo.

"Those conversations bought me a lot of joy too, but damn I have become obsessed with Rollo. He's the happiest little dog who I now take on weekly walks and see almost everyday.