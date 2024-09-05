Leigh Sabine abandoned her 5 kids to start a new life. She kept an even darker secret for 40 years.

Lee Sabine was known by her neighbours as the mysterious oddball living next door, in the small village of Beddau in Wales. Some called her a fantasist, others said she was a liar, either way she left an impression on everyone she encountered.

But Lee Sabine had a secret; a secret she had been guarding for decades.

Kept inside the confines of her home was a decaying corpse, concealed in 40 layers of plastic wrapping. After the body was discovered in 2015, Sabine quickly became a suspect and the case became one of the most peculiar murder mysteries in Welsh history.

The police had a prime suspect but they were presented with two problems: the suspect was dead and the victim's identity was unknown.

This investigation is revisited in the three-part documentary The Body Next Door, which is streaming on Stan. As someone who watches a lot of true crime documentaries, I can confidently say that this is one of the most enthralling ones I've ever seen.

It might start out as a run-of-the-mill murder investigation but the three-part series quickly evolves into so much more.

The true story that inspired Stan documentary The Body Next Door.

In November 2015, a month after Leigh Ann Sabine died of brain cancer, one of her friends Rhian Lee found a body in the village's communal garden — but at first, she thought it was a 'medical skeleton' that Leigh spoke about often.

"That morning I went over to my friend Michelle's [James] for a cuppa and we thought, for a laugh, we'd play a prank," Lee told The Sun.