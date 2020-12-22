Last month, Jimmy and Tam won The Block. Now, their winning home is going back on the market.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

In November, Queensland couple Jimmy and Tam walked away from The Block with a record-breaking win of $1.06 million.

In a nail-biting auction, serial The Block bidder Danny Wallis bid $4.2 million, immediately bringing the couple's profit to a mind blowing $910,000.

But in the end, it was cyber security specialist Emese Fajk who had the winning bid of $4,256,000, bringing Jimmy and Tam's total profit to $966,000 – the highest profit in the history of the show.

"It's the most unbelievable thing I've ever witnessed in 16 seasons of The Block," host Scott Cam said at the time.

But now, one month on from the finale, Jimmy and Tam have been forced to put their home back on the market after its 28-year-old buyer reportedly failed to make the deposit for the home available for Channel Nine.

While buyer Emese Fajk has reportedly shared receipts of bank transfers indicating that the deposit had been paid for the 1950s-style Brighton home, the money has not yet reached Nine.

Speaking on A Current Affair, Jimmy and Tam shared that they were blindsided by the news.

"It's something no one ever saw coming, no one ever expected, but it's something we now have to deal with," Jimmy told A Current Affair. "We've pretty much been conned."

"We feel like we've been played," Tam added.