The most controversial part of Ronnie and Georgia's home has been changed by new owners.

“Here’s the deal with ours – you’re going to love it, or you’re going to hate it.”
That’s what The Block contestant Georgia Caceres had to say about her and partner Ronnie’s controversial decision to paint the facade of their home charcoal grey during last year’s season.
Turns out, the people who ended up buying the property fall into the latter category, opting to repaint the entire house a much lighter shade.
Just a few months after the Elsternwick property was passed in at auction for failing to meet the reserve and later sold for $2,781,000, passers-by have noticed it’s been given a makeover.
|| ELSTERNWICK || In a crazy turn of events, the new owners of @ronnieandgeorgia Elsternwick home have completely repainted the property. Not just one part, but the whole entire house. Was not expecting this at all! Certainly looks a lot like like @sticksandwombat home. Give us your thoughts! Black or Grey? Tell us in the comments! Photo from @myneighbours_theblock2017 ????????