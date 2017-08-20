It’s KID’S BEDROOM WEEK friends!

There was a rock climbing wall. A giant gold rhino. Many, many tears rolling down the faces of Clint and Hannah. AND, dear sweet readers, there was a perfect room that received a big ol’ 10 from Le Vogue Judge Man.

But shhhhhh because the hero of this episode was definitely this man right here:

:') so many feels.

Let's get into it, shall we?

Clint and Hannah: 22/30

In a nutshell, Hannah was ready to deliver the best damn children's room Elsternwick has ever seen when bloody Clint went rogue and put a sliding glass door in.

Memo: Putting an escape door in a child's bedroom is... not ideal. Take it from the woman who had a sliding glass door in her bedroom as a child. It's a wonder we're all here doing this, honestly.

When it came to this sliding door travesty, Shaynna said, “They’re jumping in too quickly and not thinking about the consequences” which legitimately describes every relationship I had between the ages of 18 and 22.

Anyway, guys, did anyone hear those curtains are from Carpet Court? They're from CARPET COURT. It was absolutely vital Hannah recites CARPET COURT to us on a number of occasions in a very laid back, chilled, totally candid way. Because someone's gotta raise the fund$ for Scott Cam's paycheck, and this week that person is Hannah.

Hannah and Clint also cried a lot when they were crowned the worst room, but I guess that's the price you pay when you make wealthy spoilt brats a flight risk.