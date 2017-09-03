The Block room reveal recap: 'These two need to sit down and rethink who they are.'

Hello, friends.
It’s living and dining room week and THANK GOD because if we had to sit through another bedroom renovation I’d put my head through a freshly wallpapered wall.
It’s also the week that nearly broke Sticks and Wombat and please judges no. Be kind to them. These two are our country’s chosen ones. I know they’d eat timber for dinner if it was an option but just… be nice, okay?
Speaking of Sticks and Wombat...
Sticks and Wombat, 20/30
I can't bring myself to recap what the judges said about the boys' room, so instead I'll just give you the quotes and you guys can make your own mind up:
-
On the boxy things surrounding the TV: “They look like ugly and complicated Tetris pieces which don’t really fit.”
-
On the furniture: “They need to take these couches back and they need to redesign their furniture layout.”
-
On the full room: "This room is totally lacking in any warmth. It has no soul.”
-
On their design skills: “I want to shake them and say stop.”
-
On their... personalities: “[They need to] sit down and rethink who they are and bring it all together."
Brutal. For what it's worth (I am a non-interior designer, non-aesthetically gifted writer person) I thought it was cool.
