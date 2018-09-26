A mystery that started during week two of The Block ended in two arrests last night.

When The Block’s Scott Cam discovered some odd purchases on the credit card issued to contestants Jess and Norm, he accused them of reckless spending.

In an episode during week two of the Channel Nine renovation show last month, the pair were admonished for going over budget – but also for spending money on things outside their renovation needs, including alcohol and fast food.

“I understand what you’re saying but I can promise you with every soul that we have not [used the credit card for that.]” Jess insisted at the time. “We would never do that in a million years.”

Concluding that the card must have been stolen, the pair were told it would be "investigated".

And in last night's episode, the couple learned exactly who had been using their credit card.

Jess and Norm were left stunned as two tradies who had been working on their Gatwick hotel renovations were hauled away by police.

"I sung Happy Birthday to them! I’ve given them food and drinks!" Jess exclaimed.

"They stole our credit card from inside our apartment and still smiled at us for the last few weeks. I cannot believe it."