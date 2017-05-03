Amity Dry's tips to make your house fit for The Block. Without the price tag.

Want to read this later? Pin it here.
We may be on season 4567 of The Block (or so it feels) but Amity Dry was the original Blockhead.
The 39 year old won the very first season back in 2003 with her husband Phil Rankine.
Now a singer and songwriter, Dry’s house is still what you’d expect from an interior expert – stunning.
What do you know, my top 9 posts from 2016 were all my house photos. Does that mean I have to build a new house next year to keep up my likes?!! I have loved all the feedback and shares of my house, it was worth all the effort to have it turn out so beautifully. And while I can’t promise a new house next year I will have some gorgeous photos of a job I’m working on at the moment plus lots of new shows to promote and undoubtedly some cute kid pics! Thanks for the all the likes and follows in 2016 and here’s to more Insta inspiration in 2017! Xx #interiordesign #interiors #hamptons #hamptonsstyle #doingourblock #newbuild @scottsalisburyhomes @alby.turner.and.son @narellan_pools @choicesflooring @caesarstoneau @scyonwalls
Think The Hamptons-style decor, marble and soft down lights.
How does she make it look so good? “You spend eight hours cleaning it before a photo shoot,” she joked to I Don’t Know How She Does It host Alissa Warren.
“It’s a normal house. I’m one of these people if I’m entertaining, everything will be perfect. Every other day, not like that. Poppy [daughter] is the messiest human on earth, I’ve given up on her room. There are costumes, dolls, craft and everything everywhere.
“We have a dog, who was never meant to be on the couch is on the couch all the time.”