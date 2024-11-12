Another Block baby and '80 per cent' of the winnings: Haydn's post-auction news.

The Block is known for delivering more than just dream homes, but Haydn and Chelsea Wise are celebrating an even bigger prize.

The fan-favourite larrikin and his wife have revealed that their family is growing yet again, with baby number two due to join them in just a few months.

"We're very excited. Obviously, we waited a long time for Tilly, so we're just overjoyed and thrilled. We're not young – we've wasted a lot of time and money trying to have Tils, so we just feel so blessed," Chelsea told Woman's Day.

Nine

For Chelsea and Haydn, the journey to parenthood has been filled with unexpected twists and miracles.

After nearly a decade of IVF struggles, their first daughter Matilda, or "Tilly," was born in March, bringing a light to their lives they never thought possible. Her arrival also saw Haydn temporarily leave The Block for his child's birth.

Now, in a heart-warming twist, the family is preparing to welcome a little boy, a "pigeon pair" as Haydn calls it. For those unaware, a pigeon pair usually refers to boy-and-girl twins or a boy and a girl who are the only siblings in the family.