The Block bathroom reveals: The worst splashback we've seen. Ever.

We’re BACK and it’s bathroom week but before we get into exposed copper taps/$1500 speakers/Wombat’s glorious beard, we need to address something deeply serious that indicates a seismic shift in not only The Block, but life as we know it.

Turtleneck Judge – whose actual name I refuse to learn because he will always be known as Turtleneck – ISN’T EVEN WEARING A BLOODY TURTLENECK TONIGHT. He’s gone rogue and it’s only the second room reveal. A confused intern handed him a leather jacket and I don’t like it.

I'm annoyed. I became accustomed to a certain uniform and I feel Turtleneck's opinions hold less weight now. This show is falling apart and the next thing we know Ronnie and Georgia will start liking each other.

Anyway.

This is bathroom week - AKA the week we all learned Clint and Hannah have no bloody idea what they're doing. Despite this, they seem to be of the opinion that everything will turn out OK when the entire country know it's absolutely not going to be OK.

Here's what they, erm, came up with.

Clint and Hannah: 16/30

Of one thing we are absolutely certain: Out of approximately 6708 seasons, Hannah and Clint have never watched this show before. If they had they would be acutely aware of the fact that YOU NEVER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES PUT THE TOILET IN A SEPARATE ROOM. Did you two seriously not watch Ben and Andy make this cardinal sin last year?

And yet, here we have a bathroom separate from the toilet. Pathetic.