On first glance, property investor and entrepreneur Adrian Portelli may seem flashy, pulling up at Omar and Oz's auction on The Block in 2022 in a yellow Lamborghini and earning himself the nickname 'Mr. Lambo'.

His impressive show the following year on Auction Day on The Block 2023 turned even more heads, when Adrian purchased not one, not two, but three houses in a single day.

But a closer look at 'Mr. Lambo' proves there is a lot more to him and his achievements.

So, who is Adrian Portelli? And how can he keep dropping dollars on Block houses? Here's what you need to know.

Watch Adrian Portelli unveil his new car on Instagram. Article continues after video.



Source: Instagram/adrian_portelli

Who is Adrian Portelli?

Coming to public attention in 2022 on The Block, Adrian made a name for himself as a wealthy and strategic entrepreneur.

At only 34 year's old, Adrian is one of the youngest billionaires in Australia.

He owns several businesses and also engages in a range of philanthropic endeavours, such as his Little Legends Foundation. The organisation seeks to support and aid underprivileged children in the community.

Adrian Portelli posing in front of his yellow lamborghini on Instagram. Image: Instagram/adrian_portelli