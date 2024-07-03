A new judge and picturesque location. Here is everything we know so far about The Block 2024.

The Block Australia is set to make waves in 2024 with its landmark 20th season, promising to be the most ambitious and exciting instalment yet in the long-running renovation reality show.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Phillip Island, Victoria, The Block 2024 is taking on its biggest challenge to date: transforming an entire holiday resort into luxurious family getaways.

This season, aptly dubbed "Block Island," will see contestants battling not just against each other and the clock, but also against the unique challenges that come with renovating in a coastal environment.

With a mix of fresh faces and returning favourites, a new judging panel, and a location that's sure to inspire, The Block 2024 is poised to captivate audiences across Australia and beyond.

Let's dive into everything we know so far about The Block Australia 2024, from the contestants and judges to the intriguing location and what we can expect from this milestone season.

When does The Block 2024 start?

While an official premiere date has not been announced, The Block 2024 is expected to begin in early August, following the conclusion of the Olympic Games on August 11th.

Filming reportedly started on March 1st, with contestants and hosts arriving on location in late February. This timing aligns with previous seasons, which typically air in the latter half of the year.

Given the significance of the 20th season, there's speculation that the premiere might be accompanied by special retrospective episodes or behind-the-scenes content celebrating the show's history.

Fans should keep an eye on The Block's official social media channels and Channel 9's announcements for the exact premiere date, which is usually revealed a few weeks before the first episode airs.