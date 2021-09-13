"This is a planning disaster." All the photos from The Block's master ensuite reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We're back for another week on The Block.

Following last week's epic cheating scandal drama, the Blockheads were tasked with tackling their master ensuite bathrooms.

With two public holidays on The Block this week, it was a challenge for the Blockheads to complete their bathrooms in time.

During the week, twins Josh and Luke faced some major mishaps, forcing them to work until the very last minute to complete their ensuite.

Likewise, contestants Kirsty and Jesse were forced to submit their room to the judges with a loose bath tap after the defect was picked up by Foreman Keith at the last minute.

Regardless, all five teams managed to deliver their rooms at tools down.

Here are all the photos from The Block's master ensuite reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $22,200 on their master ensuite this week.

Upon entering the bathroom, the judges loved the couple's use of a neutral colour palette as well as the cabinetry used.

"They just do neutral calm so effortlessly," Shaynna said.

"It's extremely hard to fault," Darren added.

However, Shaynna felt the shower screen wasn't high enough for the bathroom. Especially considering the high ceilings in the room.

"I think Ronnie and Georgia are very clever in spending money where it counts," Darren said. "If that's a standard [shower screen], then I think it's a smart idea."