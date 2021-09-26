"It's dumb." All the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We've made it.

It's kitchen week on The Block.

During the week, whispers of a cheating scandal were present once again after Josh and Luke's parents and Luke's fiancée Olivia arrived at the work site.

As the room reveal drew closer, Olivia was filmed helping the boys clean their kitchen in preparation for the judges.

While some of the other teams, including Mitch and Mark, were concerned that Olivia might have been helping the twins with their styling, Josh and Luke maintained they hadn't cheated by having Olivia on site.

Aside from the drama, here are all the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $39,396 on their kitchen this week.

Upon entering the kitchen, all three judges were impressed.

"It's impeccable," Neale said.

Darren agreed, adding that the space delivered from the ceiling to the floor.

However, Shaynna wasn't a fan of the sink, which was situated in the middle of the kitchen island.

"That is just a functionality issue for me," she said. "I'd hate to lose [space in] this great area where you can sit and chat."

As for the butler's pantry, the judges thought the space was missing a few elements, including a garbage bin.

But overall, it was still a solid week for Ronnie and Georgia.