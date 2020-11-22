'We're nervous.' This year's auction dilemma, plus all the The Block 2020 gossip in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After three long months of renovations, room reveals and a whole lot of drama, The Block auctions are finally here. And we are pumped.

Tonight we'll get to see which team will be crowned the winner of The Block 2020 and walk away with the $100,000 prize money as all five houses are put up for sale.

This year the five teams were tasked with bringing five family houses back to life in the bayside Melbourne suburb of Brighton.

But The Block isn't just about building homes. It's also about all the tension and competition that comes with it.

Ahead of tonight's finale, we've complied all the behind-the-scenes gossip you need to know in one place.

There's "fear" that all five houses won't sell.

We finally made it to finale night. But it seems not everyone is confident all five houses will sell.

Speaking to Nine, the show's executive producer Julian Cress explained that there's a chance that not all the houses will sell due to Melbourne's plummeting auction clearance rates.

"Clearance rates are currently running in the sort of 60th percentile in Melbourne. That would suggest that we’re on track to sell three out of five of the houses," Cress told Nine.

"My nervousness and fear is obviously that I want to sell five out of five, because I want all the contestants to do really well."

"So, getting to sell all five, on one day, in this environment is what’s keeping me up at night, but the houses are, I think, the best homes that we’ve ever taken to auction."