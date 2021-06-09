No matter how Younger on Stan ends, the best part of the story has already been told.

This week the answer to one of the world's biggest mysteries will finally be revealed.

And no, before your mind races ahead, it is not the definitive answer to the identity of Jack the Ripper, an in-depth sit down with the Loch Ness Monster or even proof that aliens really are using Earth as their summer home.

No, in this case, it's the final answer to the extensive #TeamJosh and #TeamCharles battle that has raged throughout all seven seasons of Younger on Stan.

The beloved dramedy, that has little to do with actual book publishing and a whole lot to do with saucy plotlines, fabulous clothes, forbidden love, and tightknit friendships, is airing its finale episode this week. And unless Lisa Miller (played by Sutton Foster) decides to walk off into the sunset alone, there's no way around the fact that one team has to be declared the victor.

Younger, which was created by Darren Star and is based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, follows Liza, a 40-year-old mother who ends up moving to New York City to live with her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) and lies about her age to score a job in a publishing house where she works alongside Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) and Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff).

Of course, the first season introduced viewers to Brooklyn tattoo artist Josh (the only character on Younger who has no last name, apparently, unless there's one last plot twist coming...) a 26-year-old who falls for 40-year-old Liza and is really the one we should hold responsible for the whole age lie saga.

While the duo work through their age gap issues, and are pretty hot and heavy for a few seasons, lurking on the sidelines is always Charles Brooks (he gets a last name...), played by Peter Hermann and the head of Empirical Press, who also wins Liza's heart.

Ever since the show's premiere, Younger fans have drawn strong battle lines in the sand over who they prefer to end up with Liza, much to the dismay of the sweet Nico Tortorella who plays Josh and who is of the firm belief that we've all missed the point, just a little.

It's a sentiment I happen to agree with, because even though I will be watching the Younger finale with a fierce intensity usually reserved only for dance mums reliving their glory days through their kids, the best part of Younger's story has already been told.