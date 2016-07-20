The best theories about why Melania Trump's speech went so wrong.

All anyone can talk about from the opening night of the Republican National Convention is Melania Trump’s speech, and its “similarities” to Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

Talk of plagiarism and sabotage are all over the Internet and the cable news channels. Everyone is trying to figure out how a massive screw up like that could have happened.

Theories are everywhere.

These are just a few of our favorites.

It wasn’t plagiarism because of My Little Ponies.

Here is the RNC'a chief strategist citing My Little Pony to argue that Melania Trump did not plagiarize her speech pic.twitter.com/eRifu41wHC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 19, 2016

Tara Strong, who voices Princess Twilight Sparkle was fond of that theory.

Time-travelling Michelle Obama.

If I'm Trump I just say Michelle Obama traveled in to the future and plagiarized Melania. Trump loves a good conspiracy theory — Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonPBP) July 19, 2016

It could have happened. It could happen. Oh no, time loop!

She was simply Rickrolling the crowd.

But to reiterate (and to paraphrase @tvoti), the real speechwriter's scandal here is this ACTUAL RICKROLL?!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/eSuFbbVs43 — mr. sonia (@soniasaraiya) July 19, 2016

And he will never desert you.

Jared Kushner is sabotaging.

Jared Kushner wrote Melania Trump speech. I've never been more sure of anything in my life. — Michael Showalter (@mshowalter) July 19, 2016

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner has reportedly been helping with some of The Donald’s speeches. Some think that Trump’s anti-semitic remarks may have pushed Kushner over the edge.

It’s Hillary’s fault (of course).

Paul Manafort dismisses criticism of Melania speech, says it's what happens when Clinton "is threatened by a female" https://t.co/yHDg5uiGzK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 19, 2016

Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort told CNN, “This is once again an example of when a woman threatens Hillary Clinton, she seeks out to demean her and take her down. It’s not going to work.” Sure.