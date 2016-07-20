The best theories about why Melania Trump's speech went so wrong.

All anyone can talk about from the opening night of the Republican National Convention is Melania Trump’s speech, and its “similarities” to Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.
Talk of plagiarism and sabotage are all over the Internet and the cable news channels. Everyone is trying to figure out how a massive screw up like that could have happened.
Theories are everywhere.
These are just a few of our favorites.
It wasn’t plagiarism because of My Little Ponies.
Here is the RNC'a chief strategist citing My Little Pony to argue that Melania Trump did not plagiarize her speech pic.twitter.com/eRifu41wHC
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 19, 2016
Tara Strong, who voices Princess Twilight Sparkle was fond of that theory.
There Can Be No Other #MyLittlePony #Twilightforpresident pic.twitter.com/NAd5ocLAz2
— tara strong (@tarastrong) July 19, 2016
Time-travelling Michelle Obama.
If I'm Trump I just say Michelle Obama traveled in to the future and plagiarized Melania. Trump loves a good conspiracy theory
— Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonPBP) July 19, 2016
It could have happened. It could happen. Oh no, time loop!
She was simply Rickrolling the crowd.
But to reiterate (and to paraphrase @tvoti), the real speechwriter's scandal here is this ACTUAL RICKROLL?!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/eSuFbbVs43
— mr. sonia (@soniasaraiya) July 19, 2016
And he will never desert you.
Jared Kushner is sabotaging.
Jared Kushner wrote Melania Trump speech. I've never been more sure of anything in my life.
— Michael Showalter (@mshowalter) July 19, 2016
Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner has reportedly been helping with some of The Donald’s speeches. Some think that Trump’s anti-semitic remarks may have pushed Kushner over the edge.
It’s Hillary’s fault (of course).
Paul Manafort dismisses criticism of Melania speech, says it's what happens when Clinton "is threatened by a female" https://t.co/yHDg5uiGzK
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 19, 2016
Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort told CNN, “This is once again an example of when a woman threatens Hillary Clinton, she seeks out to demean her and take her down. It’s not going to work.” Sure.
Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson defending Melania's speech.. pic.twitter.com/4X7gjJ2bkV
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 19, 2016
Trump spokeswoman, Katrina Pierson, very helpfully pointed out that Michelle Obama didn’t invent English. So, they just happen to be similar.
Chris Christie is out for revenge.
It is my dearest hope that Chris Christie wrote the speech.
— Matthew Dessem (@MatthewDessem) July 19, 2016
That’ll teach Trump not to pick Christie as his running mate!
Melania doesn’t want to move.
Conspiracy theory: Melania Trump sabotaged herself so she doesn't have to downgrade from the Trump mansion to the White House.
— Jordan Bierbower (@JordanBierbow) July 19, 2016
Hey, I get it, moving sucks.
Taylor Swift is behind the whole thing.
Tomorrow we're gonna find out Taylor Swift ghost-wrote Melania Trump's speech and #KimExposedTaylorParty will escalate to a whole new level.
— Gavin Paragon (@ParagonPlays) July 19, 2016
Hey, you never know. People aren’t 100 per cent focused on Kim Kardashian’s damning snapchat videos of Swift anymore.