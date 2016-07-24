baby

The new honest parenting photo that is taking over social media.

Those “inspirational” photos posted by Instagram fitness models are so rarely believable.

More often that not, social media celebrities are all about glossy perfection: lots of tight abs, smooth tan, groomed brows, and very little #realtalk about the messy realities of life.

Instagram fitness personality Chontel Duncan has just taken a different tack, though. On Friday, she posted a photo that almost all mums will relate to — and we’re absolutely loving the frank, hilarious image.

In the photo, 27-year-old Duncan is pictured cradling her bare-bottomed son Jeremiah.

The look on her face is equal parts confusion and disgust — because her four-month-old son has just let loose a sloppy green poo all over her arm.

#We’veAllBeenThere

“The joys of parenthood,” Duncan joked in the caption.

“Hope this put a smile on all of your faces. HAPPY FRIDAY from Jeremiah.”

The image has already been liked more than 17,700 times in just 18 hours.

Brisbane-based Duncan, who has 567,000 followers on Instagram and is the founder of Hiit Australia, made headlines earlier in the year for posting a sweet pregnancy photo comparing her pregnancy bump with her friend’s. The photo went viral — as did the follow-up comparison image, which Duncan posted once she and her friend had given birth.

Chontel and her husband Sam welcomed little Jeremiah on 25 March, and he’s every bit as photogenic as his mum.

Since becoming a parent, the Instagram sensation has posted a number of adorable mum and bub workout snaps, calling her little boy her “favourite training buddy”.

Bump update ???? 40 weeks… 5 days post delivery ???? Little D now known as Jeremiah ‘MIAH’ came 39weeks 2days (as you all would have noticed). My body is tender, it feels like someone did 12 rounds in the boxing ring using my core as the target. So much swelling is yet to go down & so much healing is yet to happen. I haven’t seen my GP yet to see how my first week of healing has gone but when i do, it’ll be then that I will be able to see a goal ahead with my healing process. The midwife & nurses follow up went well so fingers crossed i have a speedy recovery & continue on the straight road ahead. It’s super crazy how different my body feels, I can’t believe my bump is gone & I no longer have my baby hiding inside of me. To a degree I miss it but reality of actually having Miah in my arms is so much better. I wonder because I can’t get back into training for a longer period of time how my body will change through purely just recovery/rest and nutrition… I’m excited because it gives me more time with Miah lol I’m an obsessive new mummy!!! Miah has settled in like a champ, feeds really well & sleeps heaps. I am so grateful to have had such a healthy happy baby. Looking forward to learning more about parenthood and to see the changes in my body as time persists A photo posted by Chontel Duncan (@chontelduncan) on

If you want to browse more adorable Chontel Duncan (and Jeremiah) pics on Instagram:

Chontel Duncan's Instagram
Photo: Instagram/ Chontel Duncan
