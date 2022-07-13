'Not to be dramatic, but I’ve just found the best everyday foundation, ever. And it’s $16.'

I've been meaning to tell you about this for yonks, now. But I kept it to myself. What a jerk! Apologies.

But Lordy, it's good. It's new, too. And I've pretty much used it every single day since it slipped across my desk.

Ooft. Are you excited? Wanna know more?? Don't really care???

Alright, alright - I'll tell you.

It's Rimmel London Kind & Free Moisturising Skin Tint.

Video via Mamamia

You can grab it for $16 at Chemist Warehouse (sometimes $10 when there's a sale on - which is pretty much... always) or chuck it in with your taco kit at Woolworths - and it's the best, most affordable everyday foundation that you need to try. Immediately.

Aside from all the other everyday foundations I've now forgotten about (#RIP), this is my favourite.

It's my new Holy Grail, you guys. Can't stop talking about it. Brought it to Show & Tell the other week.

This is what it looks like:

So kind! So free! So cheap!