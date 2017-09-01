From Julia Child to Nigella: Here are the best cookbooks of all time.

Finding motivation to cook can be difficult. You’re tired after work. You’re not organised enough. But the most common complaint? You just don’t know what to cook.

One of the best ways to kick yourself out of a cooking-motivation-slump is a new cookbook. The ideas are inspiring, there’s always potential to find a new ‘signature’ dish and, in most cases, the pictures are so beautiful you’ll be salivating before you’ve even started.

Here are some of the best cookbooks of all time, for any occasion.

Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Julia Child, Simone Beck, and Louisette Bertholle

It's a New York Times bestseller, has more than 500 recipes, and includes dishes for every level of cook.

Put together by chefs Julia Child, Simone Beck, and Louisette Bertholle, this cleverly crafted cookbook separates the classic French staples into different themes, making the cookbook easy to follow and the cuisine easy(ier) to master.

