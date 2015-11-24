Image: Instagram/@theballoondiary.

When she moved from Sydney to Paris just over a year ago, Anna Dawson noticed something: when you walk down the street holding a pink balloon, strangers smile.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t speak the same language, or if you have nothing in common with them at all, there’s still that moment where you share the joy of this tiny little thing that’s just a bit out of the ordinary,” she explains.

Dawson made this discovery when she bought a pastel pink helium balloon to celebrate her birthday, just two days after relocating to the French capital. As she walked through the streets the balloon proved an effective ice breaker.

“People smiled and some even stopped to ask why I had the balloon … [it] has allowed me to connect with so many different people who would usually have just passed me by,” the 32-year-old tells the Daily Mail.

And so The Balloon Diary was born: a blog and Instagram account filled with whimsical photos of Dawson's Parisian life, each one starring her beloved pink balloon. Not the original one, mind you — she goes through roughly 15 replacements per month.

