We need to talk about The Baker and The Beauty, the new soap I binged in 4 hours.

This week, I found myself aimlessly scrolling through all the major streaming services in the same way I open my fridge: hoping for a tasty, bingeable snack I haven’t already consumed to magically appear.

Like most of us, I’d already wolfed down the likes of Normal People, Ozark Season 3, Unorthodox, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Upload and Tiger King, and was hungry for more.

Thankfully, I decided to take a chance on Stan’s new series The Baker and The Beauty. I devoured it in four hours.

WATCH: Check out the The Baker and The Beauty trailer below, post continues after video.

It might not look like much, but this soapy rom com had me at forbidden romance. And pastries.

In the first episode (which, honestly, starts off a touch cheesy but gets better as it goes on), we meet the close-knit Garcia family.

Parents Mari and Rafael Garcia (Lisa Vidal and Carlos Gómez) run a Miami bakery with the help of their kids Daniel, Mateo and Natalie. They also live together and are 100 per cent in each other’s business, which is why eldest son Daniel (Victor Rasuk) cops a number of intrusive questions when he and his long-term girlfriend Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) head to a super fancy restaurant for their fourth anniversary.

There, to the sound of an acoustic guitarist playing Taylor Swift, Vanessa, a career-driven and independent woman, proposes. Only, things get awkward when Daniel says no.

Daniel ends up walking home from the nightmarish evening, his shirt covered in what’s left of the bowl of soup that was thrown in his lap. Along the way, he’s picked up by an Australian international superstar, fashion icon and philanthropist Noa Hamilton (played by Aussie actress Nathalie Kelley from Vampire Diaries and Dynasty), who happened to be at the restaurant when things went down.

Noa invites Daniel to a string of A-list parties and clubs, and the rest is history. By history, I’m referring to overseas trips on private jets (pre-covid, of course), hiding from the paparazzi and so much family drama.