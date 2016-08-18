The Bachelor intruders represent men's three fantasy women.

Last night on The Bachelor, we met this season’s ‘intruders’.

Every season of The Bachelor so far has featured intruders, who enter the mansion approximately half-way through the series, yet each and every time they arrive, they’re met with complete disbelief and shock.

‘Why are you…here?’

‘He’s…our boyfriend.’

‘He already has 10 girlfriends. An extra three is ludicrous.’

But this year, there was something glaringly obvious about the three intruders.

Bachelor expert, comedian and best-selling author Rosie Waterland spotted it straight away. She said Stephanie, Sarah and Kahlia each represent a distinct male fantasy. According to Rosie, they're like three months out of the ‘Stereotypical Male Fantasy Calendar’.

And she's completely right.

Each woman arrived on some sort of unconventional transportation device. The 'girls' (for Gods sake Richie, they're women!) were heralded for their 'great sense of adventure'.

But each woman embodied a more specific archetype of the "adventurous babe," who was, in Osher's words, "up for anything."

Stephanie, a 25-year-old model from Victoria arrived on a quad bike, and straight away, it was obvious she was going to be The Sexy, Tomboy Model.