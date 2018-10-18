The conversation we didn't see that might explain why Ali sent Wes home on The Bachelorette.

Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette left us confused about a number of things.
- Why does a mediocre dancer named Ivan think he’s going to be the next Magic Mike?
- Why does he keep… dancing?
- Why have Osher’s games never, ever made even a little bit of sense? Not even by accident?
But the biggest question lingering once the show was over was, of course, WHY WOULD YOU SEND HOME A PERSON WITH THIS FACE:
But First ~ Coffee☕️ Thanks [email protected] @jpcreativephotography @jennifer_holt
I don’t… understand.
Given the collective confusion over this decision, Mamamia spoke to 31-year-old Wesley, who lives in Queensland, about what the hell went wrong.