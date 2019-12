There’s been something missing in this season of The Bachelor. I’m talking about the statement necklace.

In past years it’s dominated the cocktail party outfits. This time? Not one. Nada. Zilch. NOTHING.

Image: Channel 10/Screenshot

It's as good as dead and buried. Instead it's been all about the ear bling.

Sure, we've seen the odd cuff, choker and as of last night, more headpieces than the Spring Racing Carnival, but it's the dangly, shoulder-grazing earrings that've really stolen the show.