Why the men on The Bachelorette receive smaller roses than the women on The Bachelor.

So. We have a very important question about the roses given out at the rose ceremonies on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette: Why do the men receive smaller roses than the women?

We brainstormed, and now we think we have figured out the reasons for ourselves (at least we think we have…but @Osher please tell us if we’re wrong).

Whilst the women currently vying for Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ love receive lovely long roses, the men on Sophie Monk’s season (and every season before her’s in Australia) are given similar ones but on a smaller scale. Whilst they mean the same thing, we still were curious. Obviously.

The conclusion we’ve come to is that the Bachelorette needs to put the mens’ roses on their lapel, and thus are made to fit the proportions of the suit, whilst the women of course just hold their roses in their hands.

The rose goes on the lapel, and thus is smaller. Image via Channel 10.

Also if you're wondering how the Bachelorette puts the roses on the mens' suits, it's because the contestants tape a magnet on the inside of their lapels, which attach seamlessly to the roses.

Easy.

The same occurs on the US series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

