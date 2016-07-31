The message you'll get if you try to be friends with The Bachelor's Olena on Facebook.

If you’re one of the thousands of people who watched The Bachelor last week and thought you might want to know a little more about Olena, you’ve probably considered adding her as a friend on Facebook after a bit of cyber-stalking.

Maybe, on this lazy Sunday night, you’re THIS close to pressing that “Add Friend” button.

Well, I’m here to tell you to STOP RIGHT THERE.

You can’t be friends with Olena on Facebook. You know why?

It’s not because you’re not fun (you are!) or friendly (you are!) or a great Facebook friend to have (you are!)

It’s because Olena officially has too many Facebook friends. She’s maxed out.

Don’t believe me? I have proof.

Yep, Olena's popularity has gone through the roof since the first week of Bachie aired.

To be fair, she was a standout in her single date with Richie on Thursday night's episode... and to be honest, I can't imagine a more relaxing Sunday night pursuit than scrolling through Olena's (many, many) selfies.

If you're lucky enough to be one of the chosen ones, spare a thought for the rest of us who are locked out.

And a screenshot or two wouldn't go astray either...