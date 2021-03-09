This is what The Bachelor should look like.

The contestants on 2021's season of The Bachelor New Zealand look exactly like New Zealand society.

In an ideal world, that should barely rate a mention. Of course, that's exactly what it should be like.

But the representation on reality TV is still not where it needs to be, with calls growing each year here in Australia for a much more inclusive Bachelor franchise.

Watch: The Bachelor NZ. Post continues below video.

I know this is not what Australians want to hear, but our Kiwi mates have beaten us to the punch (again).

This year's NZ season is fronted by Samoan-Kiwi Moses MacKay, the country's first ever 'celebrity' Bach. He's a radio host and an opera singer, and uh, here's hoping it all works out better for him than it did with our first celeb.

Moses agreed to do the show with one stipulation:

"I said 'the only reason why I would actually consider doing it is if you would be interested in making it a diverse cast, and so I would love to see a multi-sized, multicultural [group]'," he told 1 News.

"I said 'I would love to see ladies that best represent New Zealand and not just look the same, same, same as possibly other seasons have been... I think that anything in terms of breaking down those stereotypes and creating new ways of being, I'm interested and that was my thinking behind me wanting to do it."

Kudos, Moses. Production listened, and the result was beautiful: