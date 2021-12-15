Exactly what happened to the Honey Badger and his top two after that infamous Bachelor finale.

When Nick Cummins, otherwise known as the Honey Badger, became the first Bachelor in Australia's history to not choose a winner, audiences were left rattled and confused.

The fact he had flown his final two – Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman – over to New Caledonia, dumped them both and fled into the jungle, was… a lot.

"Right now, I can't give 100 per cent to you. My head is very clouded. Right now, I'm a little bit lost," he told Brittany at the floral Bachie alter, soon delivering a similar message to Sophie.

Watch: Language lessons with the Honey Badger! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The shock move from Nick literally became a saying: "to pull a Honey Badger."

Three years on from the event, tempers have most definitely cooled down, many coming to understand why the Honey Badger did what he did.

And just this week, Brittany Hockley lifted the lid on the whole experience, saying she feels that Nick "blamed her" for the backlash he received.

Image: Network 10.