1. Three years after choosing precisely no one on The Bachelor, the Honey Badger has a new girlfriend.

It's been three years since Nick Cummins flew his final two Bachelor contestants over to New Caledonia just to dump them both on national TV.

And now the 33-year-old seems to have found himself a girlfriend.

Earlier today the SAS Australia star shared a photo of himself and 'Sydney socialite', Alexandra George looking pretty cosy together on Instagram.

"This sunset @kingfisherbayresort is a must see," he captioned the photo.

While, not much is known about Cummins and George's relationship, the pair reportedly spent lockdown together back in June, according to The Daily Telegraph.

They also shared photos of themselves spearfishing on their separate Instagram accounts in May last year.