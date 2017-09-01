On Thursday night’s episode, The Bachelor’s Lisa Carlton was booted from the show after she failed to live up to Australia – and Sportsbet’s – expectations as one of the frontrunner’s for Matty J’s heart.

In an interview with Now To Love, the 25-year-old model said yes, she knows who wins, and no, she won’t tell. Shock! Wow! It’s almost like she has a contract that forbids her from telling.

However, and curiously buckling under pressure, in the next breath, the reality TV star then gave us a clue of sorts, offering us four names of women who are her frontrunners for Matty’s heart.

And considering she knows who wins, her frontrunners are…the frontrunners? I guess? Surely?

Weird, but we’ll run with it.

(Consider yourself warned that this may be the most legitimate accidental spoiler we have yet had, and I will give you approximately three seconds to click off the page before I blow this thing right open. Or, you know, just give you her names.)