'I didn't think I had anything in common with The Bachelor's Keira, then this happened.'

In case you missed it (this is a formality, I know you didn’t) the group date on The Bachelor last night was suitably absurd.

And Keira fuc*ing hated it.

Usually, our Bachelor takes them to the beach/to a random pool in order to adequately a) check out their hot bods in a bikini and b) see what they look like without make up on.

Oh, but not last night.

Last night, Richie took at least 10 women (I literally couldn’t count them all) to roller derby.

What...what is going on? Image via Channel 10.

I didn't know that roller derby existed in Australia, but apparently it does. And to make the date even more watchable, they were made to wear sumo suits for seemingly no reason.

And as I watched Keira hopelessly lying on the floor, like a turtle that had been placed on it's back, I had a realisation.

This image is the perfect metaphor for dating.