1. "Everything will slowly start to come out." The Bachelor's Bec on Irena and Bella's falling out.

On last night's episode of The Bachelor, Locky Gilbert picked his final two contestants, Bella Valeris and Irena Srbinovska.

And yes, precisely no one was surprised.

Well, no one except for Izzy Sharman-Firth and Bec Cvilikas.

Speaking to Mamamia on Thursday morning, intruder Bec Cvilikas shared that she was surprised to be sent home after the hometown dates.

"Locky and I had an amazing connection. And there were never any red flags or anything that meant I shouldn’t have expected a rose," she told Mamamia.

"But watching it back from the beginning, I can totally understand why Bella and Irena are in the top two."

Bec entered The Bachelor as an intruder while the rest of the cast were in lockdown. But while she initially met Locky over video call, they quickly developed strong feelings for each other.

"We literally spoke every single day. And that’s something that people unfortunately don’t get to see," the 25-year-old shared.

"Some people were like, 'She just walked in the door. How could she have these feelings for him?' But we spoke every single day on the phone, FaceTime, text, everything. We definitely got to build more of a connection behind the scenes."

Bec, who is now single, kept her frequent conversations with Locky under wraps from the other contestants.