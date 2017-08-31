The 'curse of the late surge' is a convincing theory that explains why Elise won't win.

She had no formal introduction, was given no real presence or airtime in early episodes and played no pivotal role in the story arc of the first part of the season.

And yet, here we are, with just a handful of weeks to go in The Bachelor and former Hockeyrooo, Elise Stacey, is emerging from the ashes to be considered – according to many – a ‘front runner’.

She might not be the front runner, but she’s one of them. And don’t just take my word for it, because people are putting their money behind this sudden realisation. Just ask Sportsbet, who have been inundated with the sprinklings of cash thrown behind the former athlete after her single date with Matty, watching her odds close to $4.

She might win, fans say. She’s had a late surge.

But, um, I have two words for you: Nikki Gogan.

Actually, nine words: Nikki Gogan and the curse of the late surge.

Nikki Gogan, beloved contestant from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, had a strong and very late surge, stealing our hearts and our minds in the process, accidentally accumulating a cult following along the way.

And then she lost.

Consider Matty J for a second. In the first few episodes of The Bachelorette last year, Matty J might as well have been back in London, so invisible was he at the beginning of filming. He, too, had a late surge. A quick one, but a noticeable one.